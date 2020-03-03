Services
Jane E. Knopick

Jane E. Knopick Obituary
Jane E. Knopick

Iowa City - Jane E. Knopick, 69, of Iowa City, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020 of natural causes.

A Memorial Service will be at 11:00 am on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, Iowa City with Father Gary Beckman officiating. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery. The family will greet guests from 10 - 11:00 am on Saturday prior to the service. A lunch will follow at St. Wenceslaus Church, Iowa City. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Camp Courageous of Iowa.

She is survived by her husband Jim Knopick of Iowa City, her three children, Katy (Mark) Reiling of Cedar Rapids, Jennifer Montgomery of Johnston, and John (Joni) Knopick of Johnston; grandchildren, Hailey and Jake Reiling, Hunter, Cindy, and Adam Montgomery, and Logan Knopick; sister, Irene Eimen of Tiffin, niece, Mary Zimmerman of Coralville, great-nephew, Jacob English, along with numerous extended family and friends.

A full obituary may be viewed, and online condolences made at www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
