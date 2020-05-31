Janet Phillips Gerhardy



Janet Phillips Gerhardy passed away peacefully May 24, 2020 at age 92. Born in Linn Co. to J. Glenn and C. Beryl Calvert Crew she graduated from Martelle High School where her parents owned Crew's Café. She graduated from Cedar Rapids Business College where she met and married Donald "Rusty" Phillips. They made their home in Solon many years and had a son, Randy Phillips. Later she married Robert Gerhardy. Jan worked at Veterans Hospitals in Iowa City, on Long Island, New York, Leavenworth, Kansas Army Medical Hospital and retired from the Office of Personnel Management at Fitzsimons Army Medical Center in Colorado. She made her home in Colorado for over forty years. Fishing, morel hunting, reading, card games, traveling, golf and skiing were among her favorite pastimes. In November 2019, she decided to move to Iowa to be close to family. Left to cherish her memory are her son Randy Phillips (Mary Ann), grandchildren; Teresa Phillips (Jose Ramirez) of Manteca, CA. Gina Phillips (Vicente Hernandez) of San Jose, CA. and Patrick Phillips of Center Point, IA. Great grandchildren; Jesse, Jamie, Evan, Christian, Valentina, Vinnie, and Jacob, and one great great granddaughter Addison. Special friends and travel companions Marge Lamansky and Doris Holtcamp. Per Jan's plan her ashes will be placed in the Ollinger Nature Garden atop Mt. Lindo, Morrison, CO. overlooking her beloved Rocky Mountains. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Fortunately she was able to live independently until two weeks prior to passing when her heart could beat no longer. Memorials maybe directed to donor's choice in Jan's name.









