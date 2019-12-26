|
|
Janet "Jan" White Cramer
Coralville - Janet "Jan" White Cramer, 83, of Coralville, Iowa, died Sunday, November 17 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Jan donated her body to the University of Iowa Deeded Body Program. Her family will greet friends Friday, December 27, 2019 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at Lensing Funeral and Cremation Service, 605 Kirkwood Avenue, Iowa City. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Hills. Reverend Mike Spiekermeier and Pastor Leigh Brown will officiate. To celebrate Jan's life, a reception will follow the memorial service at Pleasant Valley Golf Course, 4390 Sand Rd SE, Iowa City from 12:00 to 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Iowa City Hospice, Coralville United Methodist Church, Coralville Food Pantry or Friends of the Coralville Public Library.
A full obituary may be read at www.lensingfuneral.com, where online condolences may be sent to the family.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019