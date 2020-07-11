Janice Baumback
Iowa City - Janice Sheldon Baumback, 98, ascended into Heaven on Thursday, July 9, 2020.
Private family graveside services will be held with burial in Oakland Cemetery in Iowa City. Instead of flowers and plants, memorials may be directed to The Janice Baumback Memorial Fund - to benefit the many organizations that she supported. Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City is handling arrangements.
Janice was born July 7, 1922 in Shanghai, China. She is the daughter of Sidney Roby Sheldon and Eunice Fife Sheldon. Janice married Clifford Mason Baumback on December 21, 1945 in Evanston, Illinois.
Janice grew up in Seattle, Washington, graduating from Roosevelt High School in 1940 and the University of Washington in 1944 (cum laude). She attended Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois on a Marshall Field Scholarship, completing the course work for an MBA in retailing. In 1971 she received a master's degree in social work (MSW) from the University of Iowa. Janice was then employed for fourteen years as a clinical social worker at Child Psychiatry, University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, retiring in 1985.
After Janice's marriage she lived in Norman, Oklahoma for five and a half years where her three children were born. She resided in Iowa City since 1951, Over the years she served as a leader in many community and church organizations. Janice was president of Roosevelt and Southeast Junior High School PTA's and was all-city president of the PTA. She served for many years on the board of University Club. Janice named and was the first editor of the periodical The University Club Clarion. She was an officer in Pilgrim Chapter DAR and Mortar Board Alumnae.
At First Presbyterian Church Janice was a deacon, an elder (Clerk of Sessions), as well as moderator of the Women's Council for Presbyterian Women. She initiated and chaired for many years the church women's long-established "Cookie Walk and Mini-Bazaar" and their "Book and Bake Sale". Janice has been active in the FPC Friends of Pasrur that supports a Presbyterian middle and high school and dormitory for girls in Pakistan.
Janice had extensive involvement in her sorority, Alpha Xi Delta Women's Fraternity, holding numerous local, regional, and national alumnae positions. She served as treasurer of the local building corporation for twenty-five years and as a trustee of the national Foundation of Alpha Xi Delta.
Janice was a member of the President's Club of the University of Iowa Foundation and a charter member of the Oak Leaf Society of Four Oaks Foundation. She had the honor of winning the contest for the naming of Four Oaks, which is now the largest social service and juvenile justice agency in the State of Iowa. Janice served since 2001 as a member of the Community Board of Four Oaks in Iowa City. She was also the volunteer treasurer and bookkeeper for the Community Pastoral Counseling Service for fourteen years. Janice financed scores of scholarships for youth and college students and has established endowments for many more in the future.
Janice is survived by her three children, Rex Baumback of Prescott, AZ, Mark Baumback of University Park, MD, and Carol Spangler (Steven) of Iowa City, IA; four grandchildren, Major Conrad Spangler, retired, (Valentina) of Houston Texas, Erik Spangler of Baltimore, MD, Brandy Altstadter (Stuart) of Scottsdale, AZ, and Chief Warrant Officer Clifford Baumback (Jennie) of Mons, Belgium; seven great-grandchildren, Caroline and Sarah Altstadter, Robert Baumback, Mila, Andrew and Jessamin Spangler and Ella and Elias Spangler; sister-in-law, Rosa Baumback of Troy, NY and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Clifford; daughter-in-law, Joanne Eisenhofer Baumback; brothers, Charles S. Sheldon II and Jerome Sheldon; brother-in-law, Fred Baumback; two sisters-in-law, Jean Sheldon and Jane Sheldon, a nephew, Paul and a niece Margaret.
In addition to being devoted to her family, Janice loved her pug dogs, her many friends, books, gardening, Scrabble, and her home. She enjoyed the challenges of community and church leadership and was an excellent organizer. Janice traveled extensively, visiting all fifty states and more than fifty countries.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to Crestview Care Center.
