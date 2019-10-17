|
|
Janice Elaine Sweet
Apache Junction, AZ - Delayed to grant the deceased's last requests, funeral services for Janice Elaine Sweet, age 73, of Apache Junction, Arizona, and formerly of Iowa City, Iowa, will be held in Stuart, Nebraska, on October 26, 2019. Attendees will meet at the Stuart Community Church at 10:00a.m., and convoy to the rural Cleveland Cemetery for the funeral and interment of the ashes. The church's address is 106 E. 3rd Street, Stuart, Nebraska, 68780.
Janice Elaine Sweet was born January 29, 1944 in Stuart, Nebraska, and died peacefully at her home in Apache Junction, Arizona on November 13, 2017 (yes, 2017) with four children and grandchildren in immediate attendance.
As a child, Janice attended a one room, all ages country schoolhouse. Later she was the valedictorian of the 23 graduates of the class of 1962 at Atkinson High School.
She married J. Tyrone Speck at age 19, moved to Tennessee, and had a son, David. After her divorce she studied sociology and home economics at the University of Nebraska at Lincoln, earning her degree. She married again, to Curt Ring, an engineer and rancher who now lives in Alberta, Canada. The pair had two daughters, Emilie and Della, before divorcing. Janice went on to study architecture at Iowa State University, where she was one of only two women in her class. She earned her degree and became a registered architect in Iowa and Nebraska.
While working at a large firm in Omaha, she designed her favorite building, a mosque located in Saudi Arabia that she never got to see. Janice moved to Iowa City to work for another firm, and after a few years she became the first woman to open an architectural firm in the state of Iowa. She continued the business for over a decade, then moved to Arizona, where she fell in love with the teeming desert wildlife and the strange shapes of the Superstition Mountains. She backpacked through the Grand Canyon at age 60 with family, spending three nights in the bottom of the canyon.
After retiring, Janice became a Master Gardener. She also wrote a first draft of a novel set in Nebraska, and she traveled, visiting Belize, England, France, Germany, Italy, Greece, and Turkey, sometimes to see friends and family living abroad, and sometimes for the joy of visiting new places. She did not speak a second language, but her smiling friendliness always won her help from the locals.
Throughout life, Janice was an avid bridge player, reader, and collector of friends. She loved people, she was interested in everything, and she was always ready to lend a hand or to plot a small adventure. She was active in P.E.O. (Philanthropic Education Organization). She loved to cook, throwing themed parties such as French dinners and a notorious but well-loved surprise come-as-you-are breakfast. "Best friend" is the descriptive phrase most often chosen to describe her. "Instigator" has also been gleefully pronounced several times.
Janice is preceded in death by her parents, Linford Leigh and L. Violet Sweet of Stuart, Nebraska. She is survived by her brother Charles Sweet; her three children David Ring, Emilie Read (Charles Read), and Della Deming; her grandchildren Sarah Lorenzen (Nick Lorenzen), April Huff-Ring, James Read, and Anna Read; and her great-grandchildren Hailey and Luke Lorenzen; a niece; a nephew; cousins; collected distant relatives who became good friends; collected good friends who became family; and numerous other loving friends.
Janice was a longtime supporter of the St. Joseph's Indian School in South Dakota. Memorial donations may be directed to the St. Joseph's Indian School via their website at: www.stjo.org or by mail at: 1301 North Main Street, Chamberlain, SD 57325.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2019