Janice Marie Wilkerson
Coralville, Iowa - Janice Marie Wilkerson, 80, died peacefully Monday, December 2, 2019.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM, Saturday, December 7, 2019 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Coralville with Father Chuck Adam officiating. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 5 to 7 PM at Lensing's Oak Hill, 210 Holiday Road, Coralville, where a rosary will be recited at 4:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Thomas More Church.
Janice was born on December 7, 1938 in Clinton, Iowa, the daughter of Thomas and Agnes Leonard. She was a graduate of St. Mary's High School in Clinton and attended nursing school. On August 1, 1959 Janice married David Wilkerson.
Janice was a caregiver at Lantern Park Care Center for many years.
Janice was a devout Catholic and proud of her Irish heritage, She love to read, dance, and most importantly spend time with her family, especially her grandsons and great grandchildren.
Survivors include her son, Michael (Deborah) Wilkerson of Cedar Falls; two grandsons, Josh Wilkerson of Cedar Falls and Jason (Laura) Wilkerson of Cedar Rapids; great grandchildren, Max, Carter, Hannah, Julian, Cameron, Carli, and Benjamin.
Janice was preceded in death by her husband, David in 2018; her siblings, Jerry and Monica.
