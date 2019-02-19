|
Janice Plath
Iowa City - Janice Ann Plath, 81 years old, of Iowa City, died on February 17, 2019, at The Bird House in Iowa City, Iowa surrounded by family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 AM Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Iowa City. Burial will follow at Joseph' s Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4:00 to 6:30 PM at Lensing Funeral and Cremation Service in Iowa City where a rosary will be recited at 6:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, Jan's family requests memorials be sent to The Bird House, Hospice Home of Johnson County.
Jan adored her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Randy (Debbie) Plath of Phoenix, AZ, Pamela Emerson (Kirk) of Anamosa, IA; daughter-in-law, Debra Plath of Iowa City, IA; seven grandchildren, Danielle, Shanna, Stacey, Tanya, Michael, Cody, and Mark; nine great-grandchildren, Jaxon, Samson, Alison, Ethan, Kelsi, Layla, Paisley, Hannah and Deslie. She is also survived by numerous extended family and friends.
Online condolences may be made at www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen on Feb. 19, 2019