First Presbyterian Church
2701 Rochester Ave
Iowa City, IA 52245
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
First Presbyterian Church
Iowa City, IA
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
2:30 PM
First Presbyterian Church
Iowa City, IA
Janice "Jan" (Boll) Wicks


1941 - 2019
Janice "Jan" (Boll) Wicks Obituary
Janice "Jan" (Boll) Wicks

Iowa City - Janet "Jan" Joyce (Boll) Wicks peacefully passed away on February 26, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City following a lengthy illness.

Visitation will be at 1-2:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 3, followed by a memorial service at 2:30 p.m., both at First Presbyterian Church in Iowa City. There will also be a Celebration of Life Saturday, March 2, from 1-3 p.m. at the Grand Living at Bridgewater facility where she resided, located at 3 Russell Slade Blvd., Coralville, IA.

Jan was born in 1941 in Sheldon, Iowa, the daughter of Bruno "Joe" and Edith (Wolf) Boll. She married Herbert Alan "Al" Wicks on September 8, 1962, in Sioux City, IA.

Jan is survived by her husband, Al; brother, Larry Boll; sons: Mark (Lisa), Craig and Brian (Angie); grandchildren Joshua (Leanne), Christopher, Collin and Caitlyn; and 3 great-granddaughters.

She was proceeded in death by her parents.

For a complete obituary to share a thought, memory or condolence please go to the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed Iowa City Hospice at iowacityhospice.org. Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service is caring for Jan's family and her arrangements.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Feb. 28, 2019
