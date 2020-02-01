|
|
Janine Marie Murphy
Solon - Janine Marie Murphy, 58, died Thursday, January 30, 2020 at UIHC following a sudden illness.
A Service of Remembrance and Celebration will be held at 11 AM, Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, 140 Gathering Place Lane, Iowa City.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in her name.
Survivors include her husband of Solon; two daughters, Dia and Jada; grandchildren, Eeliza and Lucille; her siblings, Barbara Chadwick, Sandy (Doug) Shaffer, Lucinda Rundell, Julie Bergerud, Ron (Mary) Rundell, Mike (Carol) Rundell, Harvey (Kathi) Rundell, and Darryl (Michelle) Rundell; numerous nieces and nephews.
The complete obituary and online condolences may be sent to www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen from Feb. 1 to Feb. 3, 2020