Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
Janine Marie Murphy

Janine Marie Murphy Obituary
Janine Marie Murphy

Solon - Janine Marie Murphy, 58, died Thursday, January 30, 2020 at UIHC following a sudden illness.

A Service of Remembrance and Celebration will be held at 11 AM, Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, 140 Gathering Place Lane, Iowa City.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in her name.

Survivors include her husband of Solon; two daughters, Dia and Jada; grandchildren, Eeliza and Lucille; her siblings, Barbara Chadwick, Sandy (Doug) Shaffer, Lucinda Rundell, Julie Bergerud, Ron (Mary) Rundell, Mike (Carol) Rundell, Harvey (Kathi) Rundell, and Darryl (Michelle) Rundell; numerous nieces and nephews.

The complete obituary and online condolences may be sent to www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen from Feb. 1 to Feb. 3, 2020
