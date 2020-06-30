Jareth Zimmerman Brashers-Krug
Iowa City - Jareth Zimmerman Brashers-Krug, 23, died suddenly of a brain bleed in their bed on Friday, June 26.
Jareth was also known to friends and loved ones by the lovingly chosen names of David, Hans, and Mick. Jareth was born in Baltimore, Maryland, and moved to Iowa City at the age of 12. They attended Longfellow Elementary, South East Junior High, and City High School, graduating in the class of 2015. They attended a year at Mount Holyoke College, which they loved.
Jareth is survived by their parents, Gail and Tom Brashers-Krug, and by their five younger siblings, Ben, Julie, Coby, Liz, and Ollie. Jareth is also survived by their grandparents, Kathryn Krug, Rose Brashers, and Dan Brashers, as well as a number of uncles, aunts, cousins, and dear friends whom they considered chosen family.
Jareth embodied compassion and generosity and would give a friend or even a needy stranger their last dollar. They were smart and hilarious and wise. Jareth loved music, justice, queer culture, cats, and Jewish culture. They hated cruelty of any kind, corduroy, and Nazis. Jareth's loss leaves a gaping hole in our hearts.
Due to the pandemic, services will be held on Thursday, July 2, at 6:00 p.m. via Zoom. Details and the link will be available at www.lensingfuneral.com. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lensingfuneral.com
In lieu of or in addition to flowers, please consider donating to the mutual aid fund established in Jareth's honor, at gofundme.com/f/jareth-zimmerman-brasherskrug-memorial-mutual-aid.
Iowa City - Jareth Zimmerman Brashers-Krug, 23, died suddenly of a brain bleed in their bed on Friday, June 26.
Jareth was also known to friends and loved ones by the lovingly chosen names of David, Hans, and Mick. Jareth was born in Baltimore, Maryland, and moved to Iowa City at the age of 12. They attended Longfellow Elementary, South East Junior High, and City High School, graduating in the class of 2015. They attended a year at Mount Holyoke College, which they loved.
Jareth is survived by their parents, Gail and Tom Brashers-Krug, and by their five younger siblings, Ben, Julie, Coby, Liz, and Ollie. Jareth is also survived by their grandparents, Kathryn Krug, Rose Brashers, and Dan Brashers, as well as a number of uncles, aunts, cousins, and dear friends whom they considered chosen family.
Jareth embodied compassion and generosity and would give a friend or even a needy stranger their last dollar. They were smart and hilarious and wise. Jareth loved music, justice, queer culture, cats, and Jewish culture. They hated cruelty of any kind, corduroy, and Nazis. Jareth's loss leaves a gaping hole in our hearts.
Due to the pandemic, services will be held on Thursday, July 2, at 6:00 p.m. via Zoom. Details and the link will be available at www.lensingfuneral.com. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lensingfuneral.com
In lieu of or in addition to flowers, please consider donating to the mutual aid fund established in Jareth's honor, at gofundme.com/f/jareth-zimmerman-brasherskrug-memorial-mutual-aid.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.