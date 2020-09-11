1/1
Jay L. Miller
Jay L. Miller

Solon - Jay L. Miller, age 58 of Solon died at his home on September 8, 2020, of natural causes.

His family are not planning any public services due to the Covid virus. If you wish to donate to a cause near and dear to Jay and his family, please consider giving to Safe Haven of Iowa County @ P.O. Box 444, Williamsburg, IA 52361 or through their website @ adoption@wesavepets.com. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.






Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
