Jayson O. Schulte
Norway, IA - Jayson O. Schulte, 40, of Norway, IA passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019 at the Oldorf Hospice House, Hiawatha, IA.
Services are 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 8, 2019 at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Norway, IA. Burial will take place at St. Michael's Cemetery, Norway.
Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, March 7th at the church. A memorial fund has been established in Jayson's name. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.hrabakfuneralhome.com
Jayson was born May 11, 1978 in Marengo, IA to Orlan and Deb Schulte. He was united in marriage to Lori Grimm on June 18th 2005. From this union three children were born, Preston Thomas, Peyton Dean and Shaylee Jane. They were later divorced. In 2012 Jayson met the love of his life, Jennifer Schrader, they were later engaged in November 2015. To this union two children were born, Hayden Rene and Quinten Orlan-James. Jayson worked at Frontier Natural Products for 16 years, before becoming Mr. Mom. Jayson loved all his children so very much, they meant the world to him. He was an awesome dad and truly loved all babies. Jayson also loved farming with his dad and raising Hereford Hogs, the breed his great-grandfather founded. He enjoyed going to their national sales, talking and reminiscing with great friends. Jayson was always there to lend a helping hand in the area or where ever he was needed. He was a big fan of the Green Bay Packers and St. Louis Cardinals.
Jayson will always be remembered as a loving and caring fiancé, dad, son, brother and nephew, whose memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his fiancé, Jennifer Schrader, of Norway; children, Preston, Peyton, Shaylee, Hayden and Quinten Schulte all of Norway; parents, Orlan and Deborah Schulte of Norway; sisters, Jessica (Parrish) Koele of Norway, Hannah (Benjamin) Railsback of Palo; brother, Luke Schulte of Norway; nephew, Noble Henry; nieces, Hadley Ann and Harper Bernadette Koele; in-laws, Rick and Linda Schrader of Watkins; sister-in-law, Jessica (Dustin Russell) of Huxley; and many more aunts, uncles, family and friends.
Jayson is preceded in death by his brother, Eric Thomas Schulte; grandparents, Bernard and Sylvia Schulte, Thomas and Jacqueline Daily; uncles, Dale, Murl and Alvin Schulte; nephew, Grayson J. Russell.
Jayson's family would like to send a special thank for all the compassion and care to Dr. Wood, Dr. Reed, all the fourth-floor staff at Mercy Hospital and to the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House.
Brosh Funeral Service of Norway is assisting the family.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Mar. 13, 2019