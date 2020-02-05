|
Jean Ann Daters
Iowa City - Jean Ann Daters of Iowa City passed away at the age of 91 on February 4, 2020.
Jean's family will receive friends from 9:30 - 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the Newman Catholic Student Center, 104 E Jefferson, Iowa City, with services celebrating her life following the visitation at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Newman Singers at the Newman Student Center on the campus of the University of Iowa.
Jean was born in State Center, Iowa August 9, 1928, the youngest of the four children of Lela Petteys Riemenschneider and Louie Riemenschneider. She attended State Center High School and received her BA in Education with a minor in Music from the University of Northern Iowa. Jean married Everill "Ev" Daters on August 22, 1949, in State Center. Together they raised four children, moving to Iowa City in 1958. In their marriage, they were inseparable and devoted to each other.
Jean spent 28 years teaching kindergarten and first grade. She prided herself in teaching her students to read and decorating her classroom with her special touch. After retirement, Jean and Ev were thankful for the time they were able to spend with their children and grandchildren. Jean also enjoyed being with her Twain teacher friends from Mark Twain, the golf ladies at Elks, and her dear friend Donna. Those who knew Jean will remember her thoughtfulness, generous spirit and fun-loving personality.
Jean is survived by her four children and fourteen grandchildren: Tim Daters (Gretchen) of Little Rock, Arkansas, and his children Andy (Callie), Adam (Valerie) and Elizabeth (Jeff); Toni Cilek (Bart Gibney) of Iowa City, and her children Emmy, Kate (Adam), Jake (Dina) and Laura; Kim Daters (Julie) of Sonora, California, and their children KC, Michael and Ben; Kay Noser (Brett) of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, and their children Troy, Kyle (Rachel), Claire and Grant; and nine great-grandchildren: James, Gracie, Hayden, Carson, Addison, Lucas, Liam, Evan and Noah.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband Everill, brothers Wayne and Don Earl Riemenschneider, sister Floy Steffensen, grandson Luke Daters Cilek, and daughter-in-law Rebecca Kroetz Daters.
A special thank you from the family to her friends at Superior Care for their loving companionship, the staff and residents at Keystone for providing her a comfortable home, and Dr. Gwen Beck for her personal care and attention.
Heaven has welcomed a special lady. We all loved her but are giving her back to Grandpa Ev. GEGJ forever!
Published in the Press-Citizen from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020