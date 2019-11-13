|
|
Jean Catherine Brown
Iowa City - Jean Catherine Brown, 97, died peacefully Wednesday, November 13, 2019 surrounded by her family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM Monday, November 18, 2019 at the Newman Catholic Student Center with Father Ed Fitzpatrick officiating. Visitation will be Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at the Church. Graveside Committal will be held at 1 PM, Monday at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Newman Center, Shelter House, or the .
Jean was born September 8, 1922 in Estherville, Iowa, the daughter of Francis J. and Anna (Ford) Kennedy. She was a 1944 graduate of Clarke College in Dubuque.
Jean was a dietician at the Little Company of Mary Hospital in Chicago where she met Robert C. Brown. Robert and Jean were united in marriage on August 9, 1947. They lived in Mason City where Dr. Brown practiced medicine, until moving to Iowa City in 1965 where he was a radiologist at UIHC.
Jean was a longtime member of St. Thomas More Church and attended the Newman Center. She volunteered at UIHC and was a member of the N&N Book Club. In her later years, Jean and her husband moved to Oaknoll.
To the end, Jean avidly cheered for the Hawks, faithfully worshipped at the Newman Center, played at her weekly bridge game with friends at Oaknoll, and sometimes won.
Jean is survived by her children, Anne O'Meara (Rajiv Kapadia) of Mankato, MN, Jim Brown (Sue) of Billings, MT, Mary Fran LeMar (Homer) of El Paso, TX, Jane Caton of Chicago, Peg de Salme (John) of Solon, Tom Brown (Jane) of Denver, CO, Steve Brown (Liz) of Fort Wayne, IN, and Mike Brown of Minneapolis; 31 grandchildren; and 33 great and great- great grandchildren.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years; her parents; her grandson, Ben O'Meara; her sisters, Margaret Kennedy and Marian Vernon (Bob); and her brother James Kennedy.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019