Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
Jean Fisher


1960 - 2019
Jean Fisher Obituary
Jean Fisher

Iowa City - Jean Marie Fisher (Hatcher), 59, passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 24, 2019 at 3:11pm. Jean was born on August 15, 1960 and grew up in the Cedar Rapids area, eventually planting roots in Iowa City. She was the youngest of Amelia L. Hatcher's six children. Jean was employed at Procter & Gamble for 19 years.

Jean was preceded in death by her unborn daughter Katrina Lu in 1994. Jean had a determined energetic "can do" attitude and was happiest when doing unexpected acts of kindness or making memories with her 2 young adult daughters, Kayla Mae (21) and Krystal Lynn (19). Douglas L. Fisher was their father.

At this time, there is no memorial service. Please do not send flowers or plants, instead do something unexpectedly nice for someone in Jean's memory.

Jean hopes to have left a positive impact on the world.

Lensing Funeral Service is handling arrangements.

www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen on Aug. 26, 2019
