|
|
Jean Helen Johansen
Jean Helen Johansen, 95, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Monday, December 16th, 2019. Jean is survived by her loving husband Lloyd Johansen of Coralville, her children Jann (Lanny) Kampfe of Iowa City, Judd Johansen of Coralville, grandchildren Kevin (Tammy) Kampfe of Hugo, MN, Katelyn (Thad) Lane of Coralville, great grandchildren Kaylie, Caleb and Eli Kampfe and Jeremiah, Matthias and Joanna Lane. There will be a memorial service at a later date.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019