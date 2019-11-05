Services
Leonard Funeral Service
Dubuque - Jean Marie (Jungels) Kean, 92 of Dubuque, Iowa went to be with our Lord on Monday, November 4th, 2019 with family by her side.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, November 7th, 2019 at the Church of the Nativity with Msgr. James Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Cascade. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Thursday, November 7th, 2019 at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.

Jean was born on October 1, 1927 in Dubuque, Iowa the daughter of J. Walter and Rufine (Busch) Jungels. She married Alan Kean and together they had five children.

She graduated from Clarke College and took graduate courses at the University of Iowa. Jean had a lifelong commitment to education starting her career as a teacher in Maquoketa, Iowa. Over the years she attended classes at Clarke College, Loras College and the University of Dubuque. She also worked at the Telegraph Herald and Interstate Power before marrying Alan and raising their family. Jean was a beloved and devoted mother.

She was a member of the Theresians, the Mother's Club and the Clarke College Sorority Club. She also volunteered at polling locations on election days.

Jean is survived by three sisters, Anne (Tom) Eulberg, Carole (T.J.) Welu and Joy (Tom) Beacom. Five children, Kathy (Alan) Wedig, Steve (Melissa) Kean, Karen (Doug) Reiman, Phil Kean and Robert (Diane) Kean; five grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 42 years Alan, and her sister Mary (Paul) Frith.

The family would like to thank Dr. Mary Anne Nelson and the caregivers at the Hiawatha Care Center for their tender care of Jean during her final years.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
