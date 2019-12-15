|
Jean Marie Kroneberger
Iowa City - Jean Marie Kroneberger, 90, died Thursday, December 12, 2019, at her home, Oaknoll Retirement Residence.
A mass of remembrance will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 21 at the St. Mary's Church, 228 E. Jefferson Street, Iowa City, preceded by visitation at 10:00 AM in the hall below the church. Instead of flowers, donations in Jean's memory may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, the Oaknoll Foundation, or the Newman Catholic Student Center.
Jean was born on August 4, 1929 in Fort Dodge, Iowa to Robert and Mildred Wesley. She married Stanley Kapustka in 1948. Together they farmed near Barnum, Iowa, where they raised two daughters, Rebecca and Barbara. Jean's marriage to Stanley ended in divorce, and she later married Michael Kroneberger.
Jean was the consummate farm wife and mother. She and her daughters later moved to town, and she had a 20+ year career in sales and catering for the Holiday Inn company before working in retail sales for a golf store until well past the usual retirement age. Jean loved playing golf, gardening (she could make anything grow well), dancing, singing, and listening to music, especially by male vocalists. She lived near her grandchildren in Dayton, Ohio, when they were young so she could help care for them and attend their activities. They adored her and have many special memories of the times they spent with her.
Jean cherished her independence and mobility, so she was devastated when these were lost following a stroke in 2016. She spent her last years in the excellent care of the staff of the Oaknoll Health Center. She hated having to rely on others for all her needs, but she never lost her warmth and sense of humor.
Jean is survived by her daughter Rebecca Bell and her husband Ed of Iowa City; two brothers, Dennis Wesley of Deep Water, Missouri, and Jim Wesley and his wife Alice of Holt, Missouri; son-in-law Larry Litscher of Dayton, Ohio; five grandchildren: Laura Bentz and her husband Bryan, Emily Bowling and her husband Zachary, Andrea Litscher, John Litscher, and Jessica Litscher; step-grandsons Casey Kapustka and wife Jennifer, Adam Bell and wife September, and Justin Bell; and great-grandchildren Sam and Charlie Bentz, Will and Claire Kapustka, and Magdalene Bell.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Barbara Litscher, two sisters, Mary Jurgensen and Joyce Fuhr, and her brother, Johnny Wesley.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019