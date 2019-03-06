|
|
Jean Riepe
Marengo - Jean M. Riepe, of Ankeny, formerly a long time resident of Marengo, passed away peacefully at Kavanagh Hospice House in Des Moines, Iowa, on Friday evening, February 22, 2019 with her two daughters by her side. She was 92 years old. Funeral Services: Noon, Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo with Dan Andrews officiating. Burial will be in the Marengo Cemetery. Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m., until service time, Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo. A memorial fund has been established.
Jean is survived by her two daughters Kimm Peterson, of Ankeny and Cheryl (Larry) Koenig, of Bondurant; four grandchildren Nathan (Carrie) Koenig, of Ankeny, Jeret (Caroline) Koenig, of Indianola, Mandy (John) VanZandt, of Mason City, Nebraska and Amber (Joe) Book, of Ankeny; 18 great grandchildren with one more due in April, Jakin, Aubrey, Slade, Eliana, Bailey, Hunter, Aveyah, Sally, Lillian, Jeriah, Finn, Benjamin, Titus, Jeshua, Samuel, Zane, Lydia and Daniel; two sisters-in-law Cleo McKim and Sally McKim; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers.
Jean McKim was born July 25, 1926, at home on the farm outside of Mt. Union, Iowa, the daughter of Milo and Eula McKim. She was one girl amongst three ornery brothers, Robert, Richard and Roger. Jean graduated from Mt. Union High School in 1943 at the age of 16. She later went to Radio School in Kansas City, Missouri and got a job with Delta Airlines in Atlanta, Georgia. Later jobs included banking, Amana Refrigeration, cashier and farming. She bought a farm at age 47 doing the farming herself and raising cattle. Jean was an avid St. Louis Cardinal and Iowa Hawkeye fan. Her interests included music, reading, woodworking, golf, traveling, embroidery, playing cards, collecting coins, stamps and nutcrackers and especially spending time with her family. She was a longtime member of the Victor Baptist Church.
Online condolences: www.klosterfuneralhome.com
Published in the Press-Citizen on Mar. 6, 2019