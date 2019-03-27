|
Jean Susan Shima
Cedar Rapids - Jean Susan Shima, age 57 of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Marengo, Iowa passed away Friday evening, March 15, 2019 in Cedar Rapids. Funeral Mass: 10:30 A.M. Thursday, March 21, 2019, St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Marengo. Burial: Calvary Cemetery, Marengo. Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo is assisting the family with arrangements.
Survivors include her father, Edward Shima of Marengo; a sister Ann Petrzelka of Iowa City; three brothers, Lamar Shima (Tammy) of Ellisville, MS, Mark Shima (Dr. Robin Boineau) of Washington, D.C., and Tom Shima of Washington, D.C.; along with several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother in 2007 and a brother Peter in 1974.
Jean was born August 19, 1961 in Marengo, Iowa, the daughter of Edward and Nell Neill Shima. She graduated from Iowa Valley High School with the Class of 1979. Jean attended the University of Iowa and Mount Mercy College. She was an artistic and very talented individual, who displayed a strong persistence in attaining her goals. She became ill early in her adult life and lived under nursing care for over 30 years, most recently at ManorCare in Cedar Rapids. Jean was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Marengo.
Online condolences: www.klosterfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Mar. 27, 2019