Jeanette Cummins
West Branch - Former Gamma Phi Beta House mother and Mother of Three passes away.
Jeanette Lucille Madsen Cummins passed away near midnight on the 5th of October at Cedar Manor Nursing Home in Tipton, Iowa.
Visitation will be held 4 to 7 P.M. Friday, October 9, 2020 at the Henderson-Barker Funeral Home in West Branch. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.hendersonbarkerfuneralhome.com
.
Jeanette grew up in West Branch, Iowa. Jeanette attended Iowa State Teacher's College and after raising a family of three in Cedar Rapids she loved being a house mother at Gamma Phi Beta at the University of Iowa.
She is survived by two sons. Bart living in West Branch Iowa and Thad in Denver, Colorado and Son-in-law Curt Canfield and two grandkids David and Nathan Canfield, sister Elaine Ovson of Lake Wood, Colorado and brother Tom Madsen of Iowa City. She was preceded in death by her husband Curtis, daughter Sally Canfield, sister Sandra Gates and brother Sonny Madsen.