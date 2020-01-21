|
Jeanette M. Means
Fairmont, MN - Funeral services for Jeanette M. Means, 83, will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 27, 2020, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Fairmont, MN. Visitation will be two hours prior to the time of service from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Burial will be 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Memory Garden Cemetery in Iowa City, IA. Jeanette passed away on Saturday morning, January 18, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Mankato, MN. The Lakeview Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Fairmont is assisting the family with arrangements.
Jeanette M. (Maas) Means was born on May 26, 1936, in Iowa Township, Iowa County, IA, the daughter of Otto H. and Edna T. (Zuber) Maas. As an infant, she was baptized into the Lutheran faith on June 21, 1936, at St. Johnson Lutheran Church in Iowa Township and later confirmed on March 5, 1950, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Homestead, IA.
Jeanette grew up on a farm near Homestead, IA, and attended school in Marengo, IA, where she graduated from Marengo High School. She would go on to further her education, attending Paris Academy in Cedar Rapids earning a degree in Cosmetology.
On September 28, 1958, Jeanette was united in marriage to Eugene J. Finley in Marengo, IA. To this union three children were born, Daniel, Dawn and DeeAnn.
On July 9, 1983, Jeanette was united in marriage to Elza "Bud" Means in Iowa City, IA, and blessed to welcome Bud's three children, Scott, Candi and Kurt into her life.
Jeanette owned and operated her own beauty salon for over 40 years and loved visiting with and taking care of her clients. She was extremely active in her church both while living in Iowa City and following her move to Fairmont. Jeanette was a member of Prairie Star Quilters where she enjoyed quilting, knitting and crocheting as well as working on many different craft projects. She was driven to find her purpose in life and found great joy in ministering to people through the grief group at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Fairmont. Jeanette had a passion for cooking, even though sometimes her dishes were not quite as tasty as they looked. She cherished spending time with family and friends and will be greatly missed.
Left to cherish her memory are her sister Joyce Plotz; her children, Daniel (Teresa) Finley, Dawn (Brian) Pedersen, DeeAnn Finley, Scott (Mary) Means, Candi (John) Hooton, and Kurt (Judy) Means; grandchildren, Jonathon Finley, Caleb Finley, Bryant Finley, Elizabeth Finley, and Sean Finley; Kaija Pedersen, Joshua Pedersen, Mikaela Pedersen, Todd (Kellie) Means, Gregory (Mandy) Means, Andy Hooton, Jason (Bill) Hooton-Tuscher, Cody (Chelsey) Means, Adam Means; great-grandchildren, Jacob Means, Brady Means, Adalyn Means and Aiden Means, as well as many other extended family and friends.
Jeanette was preceded in death by her parents, Otto and Edna Maas; husband, Bud Means; and a granddaughter, Danielle Finley.
The family requests memorials be left in Jeanette's name to Immanuel Lutheran Church and the American Diabetes Association.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020