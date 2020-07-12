Jeanne E. Kuentzel
Iowa City - Jeanne E. Kuentzel, age 100, died peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at her home at Oaknoll Retirement Residence in Iowa City.
A time of visitation for family and friends will be held from 11 to 12:30 Wednesday morning, July 15th at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Iowa City. A private family funeral service will be held at 1pm Wednesday at the church. All are welcome to join the family via live stream feed @ gloriadeilive.org
. Burial will take place at the Winterset Cemetery, Winterset, Iowa. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made in her memory to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, Iowa City; St. Paul Lutheran Church, Winterset, IA; or Oaknoll Foundation, Iowa City. For a complete obituary, or to share a thought, memory or condolence with her family, please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com
.
"Social distancing standards will be in place and all in in attendance will be required to wear a mask. If you arrive without, one will be provided to you by the funeral home. Thank you for supporting Jeanne's family with your presence and being conscientious in doing so."