Jeanne E. Kuentzel
Jeanne E. Kuentzel

Iowa City - Jeanne E. Kuentzel, age 100, died peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at her home at Oaknoll Retirement Residence in Iowa City.

A time of visitation for family and friends will be held from 11 to 12:30 Wednesday morning, July 15th at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Iowa City. A private family funeral service will be held at 1pm Wednesday at the church. All are welcome to join the family via live stream feed @ gloriadeilive.org. Burial will take place at the Winterset Cemetery, Winterset, Iowa. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made in her memory to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, Iowa City; St. Paul Lutheran Church, Winterset, IA; or Oaknoll Foundation, Iowa City. For a complete obituary, or to share a thought, memory or condolence with her family, please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.

"Social distancing standards will be in place and all in in attendance will be required to wear a mask. If you arrive without, one will be provided to you by the funeral home. Thank you for supporting Jeanne's family with your presence and being conscientious in doing so."






Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Jul. 12 to Jul. 14, 2020.
