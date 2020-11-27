Jeanne Stein
Keystone - Jeanne Stein went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at the age of 96.
A private family graveside service will be held at the Keystone Cemetery with Rev. B. Andrew Wright officiating. Memorials may be directed to the Keystone Nursing Care Center or St. John Lutheran Church.
She was born on May 17th, 1924 to Edward and Nan (Jordt) Deppe. Jeanne was united in marriage to Wilbert Stein on June 15, 1941, and they celebrated 67 years together.
She was a devoted mother of Sandy (Ron) Stechcon and Lonnie (Jane Tragard) Stein. Proud grandmother to DeaJo (Darryl) Ray, Tiffaney (Pete) Nielson, Corey (Linda) Stein, and Tammy (Thuan) Pham. Loving great-grandmother of Cameron, Jeremy, BJ, Colin, Mya, Kevin, Dennis, Connor, and Brandon.
Jeanne led a very active life. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, the American Legion Auxiliary, Key Ladies, Neighborhood Club, and bowling leagues. They also loved to go to dances and belonged to a polka club.
She loved to entertain and enjoyed cooking and baking for family and friends alike. For many years, she made donuts for the staff and residents at the Keystone Care Center, and every Christmas, she baked Christmas rings and gave them away to neighbors. A must have, and family favorite were her "Grandma Jeanne" pancakes, served with syrup, apple sauce or warm rhubarb sauce.
She is also survived by her sister Arlene Fintel; brother Robert (Carol) Deppe and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Wilbert; her son Lonnie; sister Lillian; and brothers, James and Richard.
Our family will be forever grateful to the entire staff at the Keystone Care Center for the dedication and love and care that they gave, as well as the hospice nurses for their visits and calls to keep the family informed. A special thank you to the Hospice Chaplain, Gordon Lewis for his encouraging words, notes, and prayers.
