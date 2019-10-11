Services
Peterseim Funeral Home
201 Avenue B
Kalona, IA 52247
319-656-2233
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeannette Sexton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeannette D. Sexton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeannette D. Sexton Obituary
A Celebration of Life of Jeannette D. Sexton, 89, of Riverside, will be held Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at 10:00 AM at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Iowa City. Burial will follow at Riverside Public Cemetery. Visitation will be held Monday, October 14 from 3 - 7 PM at the Peterseim Funeral Home in Kalona. A memorial fund has been established for Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Riverside Fire Department or a charity of the donor's choosing. Jeannette Sexton died Thursday, October 10, 2019, at the McCreedy Home in Washington following a short illness. Full obituary available at peterseimfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeannette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now