A Celebration of Life of Jeannette D. Sexton, 89, of Riverside, will be held Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at 10:00 AM at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Iowa City. Burial will follow at Riverside Public Cemetery. Visitation will be held Monday, October 14 from 3 - 7 PM at the Peterseim Funeral Home in Kalona. A memorial fund has been established for Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Riverside Fire Department or a charity of the donor's choosing. Jeannette Sexton died Thursday, October 10, 2019, at the McCreedy Home in Washington following a short illness. Full obituary available at peterseimfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019