Jeff Nehring
Iowa City - Jeff Nehring, 51, of Iowa City, passed away February 17, 2020 at the Bird House Hospice Home of Johnson County.
His family will greet friends Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, 605 Kirkwood Avenue in Iowa City, from 1:30 to 4:00 pm. A Celebration of Jeff's Life and sharing of memories will begin at 4:00 pm.
Instead of sending flowers and plants, the family kindly requests considering memorial donations to Iowa City Hospice, Mercy Hospital Hospice Unit or the Bird House Hospice Home of Johnson County.
Jeff is survived by his children, Panda, Daniel and Logan, all of Iowa City, a brother, Ed Nehring (Susie) of Iowa City, his parents, Bill and Mary Nehring of Tiffin, nephew, Navaro Nehring of Iowa City, and his former wife, Aurl Jin Vornbrock of Iowa City.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020