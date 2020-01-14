|
Jeffery "Jeff" Stohler
Iowa City - Jeffrey "Jeff" Dale Stohler, 66, passed away January 11, 2020 at his home surrounded by his Reach For Your Potential family.
Funeral Services will be Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Lensing Funeral Home in Iowa City. Visitation will be after 9 AM at the funeral home. A luncheon will follow the service at 11:00 AM in the Kirkwood Room, located next to the funeral home. Graveside services will be at 2:30 PM at Aspen Grove Cemetery in Burlington, Iowa.
Jeff was born in Portsmouth, Ohio on December 11, 1953, the son of Mildred and Frederick Stohler. Jeff was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Carol Paris. Jeff is survived by his brother, Dave Stohler, and his niece, Jeri Bollwitt.
Jeff lived at Glenwood State Hospital until he moved in with Reach For Your Potential in 1991. At Reach For Your Potential Jeff had many friends who he enjoyed spending time with. In addition to his friends at Reach, Jeff made friends everywhere he went and had many friends in the different agencies he was involved with including Goodwill, REM and Pathways. Jeff worked in the Iowa City/Coralville area for over 20 years. Jeff enjoyed his work and staying active. Jeff worked at the Iowa House Hotel at the Iowa Memorial Union before he retired. After Jeff retired, he attended the REM day program, Pathways and then Reach For Your Potential's Adult Day Center.
Jeff found happiness in many activities but particularly loved listening to and making music, dancing, watching TV, especially car races, coloring and drawing pictures, and going out to eat and being active in his community. Over the years, Jeff made many friends through the different clubs, organizations and social groups he participated in such as Music Therapy, Sound Reach Choir, Aktion Club, activities through the Iowa City Parks and Recreation Department and Special Olympics. Jeff loved celebrating holidays, and was especially fond of Christmas. Another one of Jeff's greatest loves was Camp Courageous. In addition to spending a week at Camp Courageous in Monticello each year, Jeff was able to travel with Camp Courageous staff to various destinations in the United States such as Nashville, Mount Rushmore, Niagara Falls, Florida and many more.
Jeff was able to find joy in many things in life from getting his weekly hot chocolate drinks, to traveling and spending time with good friends. Jeff was able to bring joy to so many others that he met over the years. Jeff was very special to those who knew him and was loved by so many. He will be dearly missed by his friends and his family. Those who knew Jeff well will likely remember him best wearing his many festive beads and Special Olympics medals, a Santa hat and a big grin while shouting "Ho! Ho! Ho! Merry Christmas!"
Published in the Press-Citizen from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020