Jeffrey L. Cox
Iowa City - Jeffrey L. Cox, 72 of Iowa City died Sunday, February 9, 2020 at UIHC.
Visitation will be Friday, February 14 from 4 to 6 PM at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, Iowa City. Memorial Services will be held at 1:30 PM, Saturday at the Hickory Grove Meeting House, Scattergood Friends School near West Branch. Family committal services will be held.
The complete obituary will appear this week. For more information please go to www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020