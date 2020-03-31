|
|
Jeffrey Michael Cooper
Iowa City - Jeffrey Michael Cooper left this world and entered his eternal home on March 28, 2020. He was treated at University of Iowa Hospitals for complications of pneumonia and cardiac failure.
Known to those close to him as "Coop," Jeff was a warm, outgoing, gregarious beloved father, son and friend. He enjoyed spending time with those he loved, sharing a meal or watching Hawkeye sports, always laughing and joking with those he cared for. He often expressed his priorities in life as love for, and pride in, most especially his two beautiful daughters Lauren and Lexy, his family and his profound faith in God. Jeff looked forward with joy to Lauren becoming a Hawkeye this fall when she begins attending the University of Iowa. He loved to watch Lexy play volleyball and basketball for her high school teams.
Jeffrey was born December 5, 1967 in Iowa City. He graduated from West High School and obtained his Bachelor of Arts in Finance and Economics from Iowa State University in 1990. He earned his Master of Health Care Administration from the University of Iowa in 1993. He served as an Administrative Fellow at Hines Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Chicago in 1993.
After completing his education, he married Amy Neiers from Cascade, Iowa in 1994. They made DeWitt, Iowa, their home where they raised their family.
Jeff's career in hospital administration included positions in Hines, Loyola University Health Systems in Chicago, Genesis Medical Center in DeWitt, Iowa, and Dubuque Internal Medicine. The Iowa Hospital Association named him Iowa Young Healthcare Executive of the Year in 2006. The Quad City Business Journal named him one of the Leaders Under Forty in 2004. He was a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.
Later in his life, Jeff devoted himself to working with elementary-aged children in special education settings. This included the Iowa City School District where his principal said, "The kids loved him and his love of children was genuine." He looked forward to continuing this work.
Jeff is survived by his daughters, Lauren and Lexy Cooper and their mother, Amy, of DeWitt, Iowa, his father, Dr. Reginald Cooper, and wife, Mary Cooper Hogan, of Iowa City, sister, Pamela Thompson, and her husband, Dr. Jeffrey Thompson, of Rochester, Minnesota, two brothers, Dr. Douglas Cooper and his wife, Dr. Margaret Fehrle, of Marshalltown, Iowa, and Dr. Christopher Cooper and his wife, Jodi, of Iowa City. He has several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Jacqueline Cooper, in 2006 and by his newborn son, Alexander Michael, in 2004.
The family appreciates all of the support given to Jeff over the years by his relatives and his many friends and the health care providers who attended to his medical issues.
Arrangements are being made by the Gay and Ciha Funeral Home in Iowa City.
Private services will be held at a later date. To share a thought, memory or condolence with his family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020