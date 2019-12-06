|
Jerald D. "Jerry" Colony
Tiffin - Jerald D. "Jerry" Colony, 85 of rural tiffin died Thursday, December 5, 2019, at the Select Specialty Hospital in Davenport, Iowa.
Funeral services will be held at 10 am Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at the Grace United Methodist Church in Tiffin where there will be a time of visitation from 4 to 7pm on Monday. Burial will be at the Babcock Cemetery near Tiffin. In lieu of flowers, Jerry's family believes that if you would donate to a local humane society for the animals in need, their dad would be smiling! For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence with his family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com. Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service is caring for Jerry's family and his services.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019