Jeran C. "Jeannie" Ebert
Coralville - Jean C. "Jeannie" Ebert, 73 of Coralville died Wednesday, December 4, 2019.
Memorial services will be held at 10:30am, Monday, December 9th. at the Coralville United Methodist Church, where there will be a time of visitation on Sunday from 2 to 4pm. Burial will be at a later date at the Unity Cemetery in rural Johnson County. Memorial donations can be made in her memory to Eastern Iowa or to the Coralville United Methodist Church. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolences with her family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019