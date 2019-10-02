Services
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
Memorial service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
6:00 PM
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
Jere A. Wissink


1940 - 2019
Jere A. Wissink Obituary
Jere A. Wissink

Iowa City, IA - Jere A. Wissink, 78, of Iowa City, IA, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held at 6:00 PM, Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, Iowa City. Visitation will begin at 4:00 PM until the time of the service. Burial will be at St. Stanislaus Cemetery in Hills at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Mercy Foundation, Hospice Unit.

Jere was born on November 10, 1940 in Iowa City, IA, the son of Joseph and Bertha (Grothe) Wissink. He graduated from City High School. Jere was united in marriage to Ruth Zaiser on May 16, 1966 in Iowa City. He owned Holiday Wrecker & Crane Service for over 50 years.

Jere is survived by his wife, Ruth Wissink; two daughters, Wendy Wissink of Wiesbaden, Germany, and Christi Wissink-Jurs (Greg) of Coralville; three grandchildren, Henry and Eliza Howard of Wiesbaden, Germany and Cooper Jurs of Coralville; two brothers, Gene (Mary Kay) Wissink of Iowa City, and Steve Wissink of Mahomet, IL; one brother-in-law, Dave Windisch of Solon, IA; and extended family.

Jere was preceded in death by his sister, Suzanne Windisch.

A complete obituary and online condolences may be left for the family at www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen on Oct. 2, 2019
