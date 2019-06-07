|
Jeremy Bruce Nielson
Iowa City, IA - Jeremy B. Nielson, 47, longtime Iowa City area resident, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at home. A Celebration of Life will be held from 1-3 PM, Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, Iowa City with a time of sharing at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Jeremy Nielson Memorial Fund, for his children's education.
Jeremy was born on June 25, 1971 in Creston, IA the son of Gary W. and Harriett (Hill) Nielson. He received his elementary education from Clear Creek Amana School District. Jeremy graduated high school in 1989 from Iowa City West, where he played football, baseball and ran track. He continued his education at Carnegie Melon University and The University of Iowa, where he found his passion for the game of Rugby. Jeremy played for the University of Iowa, Coralville Reefers and Iowa City Ducks, before he began refereeing for several years.
He worked tirelessly to provide a supporting and loving home for his family. Jeremy enjoyed cooking for them, a good game of poker and watching his children play sports.
Jeremy leaves behind to cherish his memory and love of family, his loving partner and best friend, Kristi Warren Nielson; two children, Jacquelyn Avery and Zachary Warren; parents, Gary and Harriett Nielson; brother, Jeff (Laurie Kelly) Nielson; niece and nephew, Rileigh and Evan Nielson; Mother-in-law, Kathy Staggs; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and many Rugby buddies.
Published in the Press-Citizen on June 7, 2019