Services
Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
(319) 338-1132
Jerry Alan Cooper


Jerry Alan Cooper Obituary
Jerry Alan Cooper

Iowa City - Jerry Alan Cooper, Age 79, passed away on Tuesday, February 5th, 2019 at the Iowa City Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Iowa City.

Jerry was born March 29th, 1939 at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City to John Frank Cooper and Ethel Mae (Fields) Cooper. He was a 1958 graduate of Iowa City High School. He married his high school sweetheart, Patricia "Pat" Kay (Foraker) Cooper on April 2nd, 1960. He was a member of the Iowa National Guard and served his community as a member of REACT, a volunteer emergency aid with Iowa City Police, and helped set up communications with the Johnson County Civil Defense. He also maintained emergency sirens throughout Iowa City for years. Amateur Radio operators knew him as WB0PLZ. He enjoyed making contact with other ham radio operators from around the country. He ran his own electronic repair business while working at the University of Iowa as an Electronics Technician for over 34 years before retiring. And along with the help of his son, Clark, built Pat's dream log cabin in the woods. Jerry is survived by his brothers, John "Jack" Cooper (Pam), and Jim Cooper (Carol), three children; Scott Cooper (Theresa), Kathleen Goody (Jack), and Clark Cooper as well as seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Jerry requested no funeral services. Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service is caring for Jerry's family and his arrangements.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Feb. 7, 2019
