Jerry "Jake" Gerard


Belle Plaine - Jerry "Jake" Gerard, 71, passed away on Fri. Feb. 1, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital, Cedar Rapids, IA.

Services are 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at Hrabak-Neuhaus Funeral Service, Belle Plaine, IA.

Visitation is 4-6 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Koszta Cemetery, Koszta, IA at a later date. Memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.hrabakfuneralhome.com.

Jake was born November 30, 1947 in Belle Plaine to Laurel and Josephine (Bostain) Gerard. Following his schooling, he worked as a laborer. He worked with furniture in Marengo, at Marengo Ready Mix, Frontier CO-OP, and Kinze Manufacturing to name a few.

On June 13, 1989, He married Mary Schwab at their home in Belle Plaine. Jake enjoyed the Buck skinners life style, camping, horses, and restoring old cars.

He is survived by his wife Mary Schwab-Gerard of Belle Plaine; children, Kim (Herb) Alford of Marengo, Jody (Tanya) Gerard of Belle Plaine, Bonnie (Delbert) Meeks of Belle Plaine, Brenda Brown of Belle Plaine; siblings, Judy Everett, Rosie Disterhoft, Vicki Foubert, Robert "Bob" Gerard, Susie Dutton; 16 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Feb. 13, 2019
