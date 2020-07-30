Jill Randall
Iowa City - Jill V. Randall, 46, of Iowa City, died Sunday, July 26, 2020 at home.
Jill was born February 26, 1974 in Pueblo, Colorado, the daughter of Mark and Sharyn Vaivoda. Tragically, Jill's mother Sharyn died while being rushed to the hospital prior to giving birth to Jill.
Jill was later adopted into the loving family of Roger and Pat Randall. She was immersed into the Randall family and enjoyed family outings which included trips to the Wisconsin Dells and Adventureland.
Jill was admitted into the loving care of Systems Unlimited in 1982. She graduated from Iowa City West High in 1994. After graduation Jill worked at Goodwill and Reach for Your Potential. Eventually she would settle into the day program at Systems Unlimited where she enjoyed friends and loving staff members until her passing.
Jill was feisty and full of life. Her smile was magnetizing and her laugh was infectious to anyone around her. Jill loved fashion, design, and getting dressed up for proms or any occasion. She loved to dance and would do so wildly with her arms, legs, and voice; she never left a party she didn't love, and in fact hosted many. Jill loved art including painting, designing jewelry, and most recently designed and created a beautiful quilt. She loved attending movies in theater and watching endless reality TV shows, exchanging critiques and comments with her group home staff and roommates.
Although Jill couldn't speak with words, she showed love by the way she smiled, looked into your eyes, and moved her whole entire body when you walked into a room. Jill was a fierce advocate against bullying. She consistently and regularly demanded kindness towards herself and those around her. Although Jill did enjoy a tidbit of fun gossip now and then she knew precisely when words turned rotten and would call out anyone being unkind.
Jill is survived by her loving mother, Pat Randall of Coralville; siblings, Michael Recknor (Norma) of Tyler, Texas; Kevin Recknor (Diane) of Iowa City; Dennis Recknor (Julie) of Plymouth, Minnesota; Maureen Recknor of Iowa City; Colleen Kudwa (Ray) of Crystal Falls, Michigan; Kathy Williams (Doug) of Atalissa; and Michelle Trujillo of Albuquerque; her guardian Denise Steim (children Rachel and Claire) of West Des Moines; her biological father Mark Vaivoda (Dorothy) of Punta Gorda, Florida; half-brother Bradley Vaivoda of Golden, Colorado; half-sister Kristine Vaivoda, also of Golden, Colorado and a host of cousins and friends.
Jill was preceded in death by her biological mother Sharyn, her adoptive father Roger, and sister, Jill.
Jill's mother Pat wishes to extend special thanks to her daughter Maureen for her great and selfless help in caring for Jill over the years. Additionally, the first word that Jill spoke was "Moo" - in reference to Maureen.
Family will greet friends on Friday, August 14th, from noon to 2:00 pm at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City. A Celebration of Jill's Life will begin at 2:00 pm at Lensing's. Masks are very much encouraged and please respect social distancing guidelines. Instead of flowers and plants, memorials may be directed to Systems Unlimited.
Jill's Facebook page has been turned into a memorial where friends and family are invited to share memories of Jill. Sharing of pictures and videos are strongly encouraged.
Condolences may be shared at www.lensingfuneral.com