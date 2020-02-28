|
Jim Detlefsen
West Branch - Jim Elmer Detlefsen of West Branch, IA died surrounded by family on Monday, February 24, 2020, due to complications from sepsis at the age of 59.
Jim is survived by his sister, Diann McCoy (Detlefsen); brother-in-law, Bill; niece, Emily; nephew, Marty (Caitlin); foster mother, Barbara Hatfield; foster sisters, Margaret and Eleanor Murray; and foster brothers, David and John Murray. Jim is preceded in death by his father, Elmer; mother, Maxine (Isenhart); uncle, Rhodes "Bud" Isenhart; and by his dear friends Eileen Denny, Bob Bennett, and Pat Wildenberg.
Jim was born on April 10, 1960, in Clinton, IA to Elmer and Maxine Detlefsen. He was born two months premature, weighed three pounds, and spent the first two months of his life in the hospital. At two years old, he was diagnosed with cerebral palsy. Jim spent part of his formative years at the University of Iowa Hospital School, learning to walk with braces and crutches. Thanks in part to the services of the Hospital School, Jim was able to live a full life.
Jim deeded his body to the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine for scientific purposes. Upon their return, Jim's cremains will be interred at Springdale Cemetery in Clinton, IA, in the Detlefsen family plot.
The family would like to thank the staff at Allen Memorial Hospital and Unity Point Hospice in Waterloo for their help in Jim's hospice care and the staff at Deery Suites at Western Homes Communities, Jim's nursing home in Cedar Falls.
A celebration of life is scheduled for 2 PM on Sunday, March 22nd at the Hoover Library following the service there will be a time of continued sharing and refreshments. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Jim's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Hoover Presidential Foundation at www.hooverpresidentialfoundation.org. Condolences can be sent to https://hendersonbarkerfuneralhome.com/tribute/details/835/Jim-Detlefsen/obituary.html.
The Henderson-Barker Funeral Home in West Branch is caring for Jim's family.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2020