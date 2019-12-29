|
Jim Henry
Coralville - James Marshall Henry 'Jim' passed away at home in Coralville, IA on December 27th, 2019 surrounded by family following a year-long battle with cancer. He was born May 28th, 1949 in Cedar Falls, IA.
Jim's career spanned 44 years working in various Social Work positions, among them: Mecca, Synchrony, and 20 years at Grant Wood AEA ('88-2008). Later Jim opened a private psychotherapy practice in Iowa City and supervised Master's level counselors.
A musician, sailer, traveler, and friend, Jim will be missed most by his wife, Kris Warford Henry, Coralville, IA; children Megan and Conor Henry of Wurzburg, Germany and Iowa City IA, respectively; step-son Seth Nieman Vasser(Angela) and grandchildren Lily and Will Vasser, Washburn, WI.
A time to greet family (2:30pm-4pm) followed by a Celebration of Life (4:00pm) will be held Saturday, January 4th at the Unitarian Universalist Society in Coralville, IA.
A full obituary is online at www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen from Dec. 29 to Dec. 31, 2019