|
|
Jim Rossie
Iowa City - James L. "Jim" Rossie, 73, of Iowa City, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019 at home surrounded by his family.
His family will greet friends Saturday, January 4th, 2020, from 2:00 to 5:00 pm at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City. The family will then host a gathering at the Iowa City Eagle's Lodge from 5:30 to 7:30 pm.
Instead of flowers and plants, memorials may be directed to Iowa City Hospice or the James Rossie Memorial Fund.
Survivors include his wife Joyce; son Brian Rossie (Ann Vandenberg) of North Liberty; daughter, Michelle Rummelhart (Scott) of Hills; grandchildren, Allison Rummelhart and Anthony Rummelhart and a sister, Margaret Shaffer of Austin, Texas.
www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020