Jimmie D. Bryant
Coralville - Jimmie D. Bryant, age 82, of Coralville, died Tuesday at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City, under the compassionate care of Hospice.
Funeral services will be held at 2pm Saturday May 18, 2019, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service, with burial to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12 noon until services on Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Jimmie's memory. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence with his family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen from May 15 to May 16, 2019