Services
Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
(319) 338-1132
Resources
More Obituaries for Jimmie Bryant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jimmie D. Bryant

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jimmie D. Bryant Obituary
Jimmie D. Bryant

Coralville - Jimmie D. Bryant, age 82, of Coralville, died Tuesday at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City, under the compassionate care of Hospice.



Funeral services will be held at 2pm Saturday May 18, 2019, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service, with burial to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12 noon until services on Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Jimmie's memory. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence with his family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen from May 15 to May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now