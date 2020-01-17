|
|
JJ "Jake" DeRyke
Iowa City - JJ "Jake" De Ryke age 92 of Iowa City completed his earthbound faith journey and began his eternal sojourn on January 12, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 11am, Monday, January 20, 2020 at the First Reformed Church in Sanborn, Iowa where there will be a period of visitation one hour prior to the services and the luncheon immediately following the services. Burial will be at the East Lawn Cemetery in Sheldon later that day where Military Honors will be provided.
Memorial services will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the First Presbyterian Church in Iowa City. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence with his family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020