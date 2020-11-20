1/1
Jo Ann Wilch
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jo Ann Wilch

Cedar Rapids - Jo Ann Wilch, 89, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died on November 15, 2020, from complications related to COVID-19. Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services of Mount Vernon is in charge of arrangements. Jo would not want to put any of her family and friends and the larger communities from which they come in danger of infection, illness or death from COVID-19. For that reason, the family has decided to hold a remote-only funeral mass out of a preponderance of caution for everyone's health. It will be livestreamed from St. Ignatius Church in San Francisco, California on Saturday, November 28, 2020, starting at 1:00 p.m. Central Standard Time. To join the family at the funeral mass, click on this link https://www.youtube.com/c/StIgnatiusParishSF . Inurnment and a celebration of life will be held at a later date in the Mount Vernon and Lisbon area, when family and friends can safely gather.

Jo was born September 18, 1931, in Charles City, Iowa, one of five children of Irwin and Josephine Edie, and grew up in Rudd, Iowa. She met the love of her life, John Peyton Wilch, at North Iowa Area Community College, Mason City, Iowa in 1949. They married on August 22, 1951, and spent most of their married life in Mt. Vernon, Iowa.

She is survived by daughter, Edie of Seattle, Washington, sons, John, Jr. (Jarene) of Davenport, Iowa, Matthew (Jeffrey Hutson) of Baltimore, Maryland, Mark (Clemens Auer) of Vienna, Austria, Patrick of Tucson, Arizona, Daniel (Dean Gray) of New York, New York, Thomas (Ellen) of Albion, Michigan, and Peter (Regina Doody) of Sausalito, California. She also is survived by sister, Rose Marie Tucker; brother, John Edie (Donna); and by twelve grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and a host of nephews and nieces and friends.

For Jo Ann's full life story and to share memories on her tribute wall go to www.stewartbaxter.com under the obituaries.



Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Nov. 20 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Stewart Baxter Funeral and Memorial Services - Cedar Rapids
1844 1st Ave. NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-362-2147
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stewart Baxter Funeral and Memorial Services - Cedar Rapids

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved