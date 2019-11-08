Resources
Joan M. Williams

Iowa City - Joan M. Williams, age 92 lifetime resident of Iowa City died Thursday, November 7, 2019.

Visitation will be from 9 am till 11am Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service immediately followed by graveside services at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Iowa City. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made in her memory to the Johnson County Humane Society. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019
