Services
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Shubatt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan T. Shubatt


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joan T. Shubatt Obituary
Joan T. Shubatt

Iowa City - Joan T. Shubatt, 86, died peacefully Thursday, March 28, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.

A Memorial Service to celebrate Joan's life will be held at 11 AM, Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, Iowa City, with the Very Reverend Rudolph Juarez officiating. Family committal services will be at Oakland Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 9 to 11 AM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Joan Shubatt Memorial Fund.

Joan was born March 29, 1932 in Chicago, the daughter of Joseph and Theresa (Creed) Neeb. She was a graduate of Harper High School in Chicago. On March 7, 1953 Joan married Jack Shubatt in Long Beach, CA. They moved to Iowa City in 1956.

Joan was employed as an Administrative Assistant at ACT for many years, retiring in 1992.

She was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church.

Joan is survived by her husband, Jack and their four children, Gary (Cindy) Shubatt of Cedar Rapids, Robert (Pat) Shubatt of Inver Grove Heights, MN, Susan Spilger (Tom Jackson, life partner) of Iowa City, and Michael Shubatt (Amy Gilligan) of Dubuque; ten grandchildren, Scott, Jamie, Rachel, Amy, Ryan, Jack, Cassidy, Sophia, Isabel and Elijah; and six great grandchildren, Wesley, Amelia, Winston, Owen, Mercy and Jack.

Joan was preceded in death by her parents and three sisters, Vivienne McWilliams, Carole Walston and Marilyn Birnie.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen on Mar. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now