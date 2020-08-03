Joan "Joey" W. Summerwill, 99, passed away peacefully on July 31, 2020 at Oaknoll Retirement Residence. She was two months away from her 100th birthday. Strong, smart, cheerful, independent, and organized, Joey was committed to serving her community and church. She enjoyed golf, Hawkeye football and basketball, and being with family.
Joey was born September 30, 1920 in Keosauqua, Iowa and graduated from Keosauqua High School, where she played girls 6-on-6 basketball. She earned a bachelor's degree in commerce/business from the University of Iowa. On June 13, 1942, she married Ben E. Summerwill in a military wedding at Camp Wheeler, Macon, Georgia.
Joey was active in Pi Beta Phi sorority, N.N. book club, the Hoover Foundation, and P.E.O. of which she was an 81-year member.
Joey volunteered with the Mercy Hospital Guild and was co-founder of the Mercy Gift Shop. She recorded 11,314 volunteer hours between June 4, 1979 and September 28, 2015 which was her last day. Joey believed in the mission of Mercy and established the "Joey Summerwill Hospice Fund" to help those in need at the end of life.
Joey was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Iowa City. She appreciated music and funded the "Joan Summerwill Handbell Ministry Fund for First Presbyterian Church" to support the handbell choir.
Joey is survived by her three children, Ben Summerwill, Jr. and daughter-in-law Lora Summerwill (Cedar Rapids), Kristin Summerwill (Iowa City), Suzanne Summerwill and son-in-law James Flitz (Coralville); four grandchildren, Mike Summerwill and wife Amanda (Cedar Rapids), Kate Summerwill and husband Michael Bergman (Atlanta, GA), Graham Flitz (Berkeley, CA) and Evan Flitz (Claremont, CA); two great-grandchildren, Tyler Summerwill and Brady Summerwill; and six nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, Stanley M. and Edna Irish Workman; sister and brother-in-law Nanette and Calvin Graham; and son-in-law Wayne Rohlfs.
The family wishes to thank the compassionate staff at Oaknoll for their care of Joey.
A Graveside Service will be held Monday, August 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Oakland Cemetery in Iowa City with Rev. Sam Massey officiating. A concert to celebrate Joey's life will be held at a future date at First Presbyterian Church.
To carry on Joey's legacy of giving, instead of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Joey Summerwill Hospice Fund at Mercy Foundation, the Joan Summerwill Handbell Ministry Fund at the Community Foundation of Johnson County, the Oaknoll Foundation, or the Women's Basketball Development Fund at the University of Iowa Center for Advancement.
Masks and social distancing are required at the graveside service in order to protect the health of self and others.
Arrangements are with Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service where online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lensingfuneral.com
.