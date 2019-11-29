Resources
Joanne M. Herrick

Joanne M. Herrick Obituary
Joanne M. Herrick

Iowa City - Joanne M. Herrick, age 89 of Iowa City died Thursday, November 28, 2019, at Briarwood Care Center.

Funeral services will be held at 11am Monday, December 2, 2019, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service, where there will be a time of visitation one hour prior to the services and following the service during a reception at the funeral home. Memorial donations can be made in her memory to the First United Methodist Church in Iowa City. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019
