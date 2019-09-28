|
Joel P. Sullivan
Coralville - Joel P. Sullivan, 61 of Coralville died Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at the Bird House, Hospice Home of Johnson County.
Private family services will be held here locally, and a celebration of Joel's life will be held in California at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made in his memory to Iowa City Hospice or Habitat for Humanity. To appreciate Joel's life in words written by his family, please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com. .
Published in the Press-Citizen on Sept. 28, 2019