Norway - Joel Cronbaugh, 85, of Norway, Iowa, died on May, 5, 2020 at Manorcare in Cedar Rapids.

The Family will be holding a graveside service, Saturday, May 9 at 12:00 in the Honey Creek Township, in Koszta, Iowa at the Koszta Cemetery. Located outside of Marengo, Hwy 212 to F Ave in Koszta. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Mercy Hospice, Cedar Rapids.

A full obituary may be viewed, and online condolences made at www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen from May 6 to May 7, 2020
