John A. Nesbitt Sr.
Iowa City - John Arthur Nesbitt Sr., 86, of Iowa City, died Monday, May 20, 2019 at Oaknoll Retirement Residence.
John was born on March 29, 1933, in Detroit, Michigan. He was Professor and Chair of the Recreation Education and Leisure Studies Department at the University of Iowa.
John is survived by his two children, John and Victoria; grandchildren, Cal, Lillian and Julian; sister, Julie (Kirk), nephew, Sean and niece, Chloe.
Memorial services will be held at 2:30 pm on Friday, June 14 at Oaknoll Retirement Residence, 835 George St.
Full obituary at www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen on June 11, 2019