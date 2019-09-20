Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
John Bollenbacher Obituary
John Bollenbacher

Iowa City - John Paul Bollenbacher, 65, of Iowa City passed away peacefully September 15, 2019 at The Bird House- Hospice Home of Johnson County following a courageous battle with Alzheimer's for the last 16 years.

A celebration of life will be held September 28, 2019 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Lensing Funeral and Cremation Service, 605 Kirkwood Avenue, Iowa City. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the Iowa City Community Center or the Iowa City Humane Society.

He is survived by his husband, Michael Post of Iowa City, IA, and his siblings, Margaret and Peter (Michelle) Bollenbacher.

A full obituary may be read at www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen on Sept. 20, 2019
